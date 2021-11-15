North Baltimore, Ohio

David Joseph Boes, 53, of Findlay passed away on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay.

He was born on September 11, 1968, in Fostoria to William and Chris (Hanson) Boes, and they survive. He was preceded in death by both of his maternal and paternal grandparents, and his aunts: Tess and Joyce.



On August 31, 2013, he married Kari Clark and she survives. David is also survived by his beloved son, Dillon; beautiful daughter, Kaitlin; brother, Jeff (Trina) Boes; and his sisters: Kelly Miles and Amy Gebby.



David graduated from St. Wendelin High School in 1987. Following graduation, he served in the United States Army for a few years. He was employed at Valfilm as a machine operator and also National Beef. He was a member of Basic Truth Church.



When David wasn’t working, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He absolutely loved playing cornhole, having fires with his family, while drinking Crown and having marshmallow fights.



He enjoyed camping, doing woodworking and odds and ends projects. David was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes and Dallas Cowboys fan. He also loved spending time with his nieces and nephews. Above all, David loved his wife, children, family and friends. He was a loving husband, father, and friend and will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved him. The world lost a great man, but heaven gained an amazing angel.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 19, 2021, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, where full military rites will be conducted by the North Baltimore American Legion Post 539. Pastor Jim Baney officiating. Burial will be private.



Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME.



Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.