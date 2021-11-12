North Baltimore, Ohio

David L. Vandersall, 68, of Sparks, NV passed away at 2:00 a.m., Thursday, November 4, 2021, at his residence. He was born on August 13, 1953, in Bowling Green, OH to the late Howard and Lois Jean (Foltz) Vandersall.



David is survived by his brother, Mark and his wife Paula Vandersall of Larkspur, CO; his sister, Laura Bage of Sparks, NV; his brother, Matt and his wife Stacy Vandersall of Rancho Cucamonga, CA; his uncle Max and his wife Myra Vandersall of St. Louis, MO; as well as numerous cousins in the Foltz, Nickelson and Vandersall families.



David retired from Sherwin Williams as a Store Manager. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran, where he received the Joint Service Commendation Medal. This was given for “exceptionally meritorious service” to Allied Command Europe while serving as Law Enforcement Specialist, Headquarters Command Southern Europe, during the period of February 1973 thru August 1975 and was assigned to the Pentagon.



A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 17, 2021, in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore, where full military rites will be conducted by the North Baltimore American Legion Post 539.



Arrangements are being handled by SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.



Memorial contributions may be given to the National Kidney Foundation and/or North Baltimore American Legion Post 539. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.