North Baltimore, Ohio

Dave Smith of Sebring FL, and until retirement a lifelong resident of North Baltimore. He passed away Oct 19th. 2022.

Dave graduated from NBHS in 1968. He retired after 37 years from Budd Co.(Teijin) North inBaltimore.

He was born Jan. 22, 1950 to Walter and Helen Smith who preceded him in death.

Dave married Judy (Bassett) Sept. 19th, 1970 and she survives. He has three children, Sue (Dave) Phillips of North Baltimore; Tim Smith of Van Buren; and David (Becky) Smith II of Lima. Five grandsons, Michael and Eric Phillips, Bryce, Brandon and Brody Smith and a great-granddaughter Frankie Phillips.

He is survived by a brother Ed (Sue) Smith, and sisters Kay Frost and Karen (Kevin-deceased) Lindquist.

Dave loved his dog (Dottie), camping, fishing and Dave and Judy loved traveling to see lighthouses.

The family is making plans for a graveside service in North Baltimore on Nov 26th with a family/ friend get-together after.