North Baltimore, Ohio

David T. “Ted” Gardner, 87, of Tiffin, passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima.

He was born on May 01, 1935, in Findlay, Ohio, to Dorothy (Hosler) Gardner.

Survivors include his children, Julie (Bob) Pfefferle of North Carolina; Pat (Mona) Gardner of Gahanna; Steve (Renee) Gardner of Indiana; sisters, Sue Baungbacher of Maine; Nancy Gerdeman of North Baltimore; six grandchildren, Adam, Whitney, Lauren, Jessica, Stephanie, Madison, and 11 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his mother and step father, Dorothy and Reno Whitehead.

Ted graduated from NBHS in 1954. He began his working career at Garwood Industries before moving to an accounting position with Cooper Tire and Rubber Corporation. He studied accounting at Findlay College. He worked at Steven’s Implement part time for many years. Upon moving to Fremont Ohio in 1974, Ted took a position as the controller for Rural Serve Inc. In 1978, he took a position with Horn’s Systems in Clyde.

Ted was the former owner of the Iron Gate Restaurant and Miss Julies in Tiffin; worked at the Sandusky County Engineers Office, Whirlpool in Clyde for over 5 years and later retiring from the Lowe’s Distribution Center in Findlay after 10 years. He was a member of the Fremont and Tiffin Moose, Fremont Elks, and a regular at Buffalo Wild Wings in Tiffin. He loved to mow his lawn and staying busy, boating at Lake Erie and hanging out with the Smith Boy’s.

There will be no services.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to a charity of the donor’s choice.