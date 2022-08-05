David Yoder, MD, Joins Bluffton Primary Care

Blanchard Valley Health System is pleased to announce that David Yoder, MD, a family medicine physician, has joined Bluffton Primary Care, a division of the health system.

Dr. Yoder earned a bachelor of science degree in biology at Cedarville University (Cedarville, Ohio). He received his medical degree at Wright State University, Boonshoft School of Medicine (Dayton, Ohio). Dr. Yoder completed his family medicine residency at the Indiana University Ball Memorial Family Residency program (Muncie, Indiana), where he served as lead resident. Additionally, Dr. Yoder is a member of the American Medical Association and American Academy of Family Physicians.

“I am very excited to become part of the team at Bluffton Primary Care,” said Dr. Yoder. “I look forward to working with the individuals and families within the Bluffton and surrounding community to address their healthcare needs.”

Dr. Yoder is welcoming new patients at 161 Garau Street, Bluffton, Ohio. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 419.369.2280.

To learn more about services provided by BVHS, please visit bvhealthsystem.org.