Dayle Spoon, age 61, of Fostoria, passed away on December 25, 2020 at her residence. She was born on October 19, 1959, in Bowling Green to Richard and Loretta (Herringshaw) Campbell.



Dayle is survived by her father, Richard Campbell of Findlay; sister, Tammy (Dave Unverferth) Campbell of Van Buren; brother, Lonnie (Cathy) Campbell of North Baltimore; niece, Stephanie (Aaron) May of Pandora; nephew, Travis Campbell of Findlay; great-nieces: Natalie, Preslie and Taylie.



She was preceded in death by her mother, Loretta Campbell; and nephew, Thaddeus Campbell.



All services will be private. Burial will be in Weaver Cemetery, Bloom Township. Arrangements are being handled by SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.



Memorial contributions may be to the Hancock County Humane Society. Online condolence may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.