DCML Basketball Results

Week 12: 1/19/20- 1st Round
First game: 4. Patterson’s vs. 5. Wymers, 4. Patterson’s won 70-63
Top 2 high scorers for Patterson’s: Shane Roa with 21 points & Gabe DeLosReyes with 14 points
Top 2 high scorers for Wymer’s: Nick Brossia with 20 points & Chase Drewes with 13 points
*4. Patterson’s advance to play 1. Gerdeman’s next week in 2nd round, 5. Wymer’s get a buy in the loser’s bracket & will play in 2 weeks
 
Second game: 3. Millers vs. 6. Mak & Ali’s, Miller’s won 69-55
Top 2 high scorers for Miller’s: Cody Pelton with 30 points & Greg Allison with 14 points
Top 2 high scorers for Mak & Ali’s: Mitch Wolfrum with 19 points & Troy Rayle with 13 points
*3. Miller’s advance to play 2. Reineke next week in 2nd round, 6. Mak & Ali’s go to the loser’s bracket to play 7. Casey’s next week
 
Third game: 2. Reineke vs. 7. Casey’s, Reineke won 84-79
Top 2 high scorers for Reineke: Julian Hagemyer with 40 points & Austin Ogg with 13 points
Top 2 high scorers for Casey’s: Jacob Casey with 26 points & Noah Brian with 22 points
*2. Reineke advances to play 3. Miller’s next week in 2nd round, 7. Casey’s go to the loser’s bracket to play 6. Mak & Ali’s
 
Editor’s Note: Special thanks to Olivia Frost for submitting scores all season long!

