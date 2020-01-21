DCML Basketball Results

Week 12: 1/19/20- 1st Round

First game: 4. Patterson’s vs. 5. Wymers, 4. Patterson’s won 70-63

Top 2 high scorers for Patterson’s: Shane Roa with 21 points & Gabe DeLosReyes with 14 points

Top 2 high scorers for Wymer’s: Nick Brossia with 20 points & Chase Drewes with 13 points

*4. Patterson’s advance to play 1. Gerdeman’s next week in 2nd round, 5. Wymer’s get a buy in the loser’s bracket & will play in 2 weeks

Second game: 3. Millers vs. 6. Mak & Ali’s, Miller’s won 69-55

Top 2 high scorers for Miller’s: Cody Pelton with 30 points & Greg Allison with 14 points

Top 2 high scorers for Mak & Ali’s: Mitch Wolfrum with 19 points & Troy Rayle with 13 points

*3. Miller’s advance to play 2. Reineke next week in 2nd round, 6. Mak & Ali’s go to the loser’s bracket to play 7. Casey’s next week

Third game: 2. Reineke vs. 7. Casey’s, Reineke won 84-79

Top 2 high scorers for Reineke: Julian Hagemyer with 40 points & Austin Ogg with 13 points

Top 2 high scorers for Casey’s: Jacob Casey with 26 points & Noah Brian with 22 points

*2. Reineke advances to play 3. Miller’s next week in 2nd round, 7. Casey’s go to the loser’s bracket to play 6. Mak & Ali’s

Editor’s Note: Special thanks to Olivia Frost for submitting scores all season long!