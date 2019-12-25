DCML Basketball Scores

Week 8: 12/22/19

First game: Mak & Ali’s vs. Gerdeman’s, Gerdeman’s won 70-59

Top 2 high scorers for Mak & Ali’s: Troy Rayle with 24 points & Mitch Wolfrum with 17 points

Top 2 high scorers for Gerdeman’s: P.J. Dawson with 25 points, Ryan Clark & Mike Clark both with 14 points

Second game: Miller’s vs. Patterson’s, Miller’s won 92-72

Top 2 high scorers for Miller’s: Chase Naugle with 19 points & Chase Nichols with 16 points

Top 2 high scorers for Patterson’s: Jacob Frost with 21 points & Lane Bishop with 16 points

Third game: Reineke vs. Casey’s, Reineke won 77-76

Top 2 high scorers for Reineke: Julian Hagemyer with 25 points & Joey Hagemyer with 20 points

Top 2 high scorers for Casey’s: Sean Watson with 32 points & Noah Brian with 17 points

