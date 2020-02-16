DCML Basketball

submitted by Olivia Frost



Week 14: 2/2/20

First game: Wymer’s vs. Miller’s, Miller’s won in OT 92-87

Top 2 high scorers for Wymer’s: Chase Drewes with 26 points, Nick Brossia & Adam Flores both with 15 points

Top 2 high scorers for Miller’s: Cody Pelton with 31 points & Chase Nichols with 18 points

**Wymer’s 2nd loss, eliminated from tournament.

Second game: Patterson’s vs. Casey’s, Casey’s won 71-65

Top 2 high scorers for Patterson’s: Gabe DeLosReyes with 24 points & Lane Bishop with 16 points

Top 2 high scorers for Casey’s: Sean Watson with 28 points & Noah Brian with 16 points

**Patterson’s 2nd loss, eliminated from tournament.

Third game: Gerdeman’s vs. Reineke, Gerdeman’s won 64-49

Top 2 high scorers for Gerdeman’s: Gage Bieber with 29 points & Mike Clark with 15 points

Top 2 high scorers for Reineke: Julian Hagemyer with 21 points & Joey Hagemyer with 12 points

**Reineke’s 1st loss, sent to loser’s bracket, Gerdeman’s in championship game.

Week 15: 2/9/20

First game: Casey’s vs. Miller’s, Miller’s won 93-87

Top 2 high scorers for Casey’s: Noah Brian with 32 points & Sean Watson with 31 points

Top 2 high scorers for Miller’s: Cody Pelton with 29 points & Greg Allison with 24 points

**Casey’s 2nd loss, eliminated from tournament.

Second game: Reineke vs. Miller’s, Reineke won 72-59

Top 2 high scorers for Reineke: Julian Hagemyer with 41 points & Joey Hagemyer with 14 points

Top 2 high scorers for Miller’s: Mitch Gerdeman with 15 points & Cody Pelton with 14 points

**Miller’s 2nd loss, eliminated from tournament.



Reineke (1 loss in tournament) heads to championship game vs. Gerdeman’s (no losses in tournament). If Gerdeman’s win, they will the championship; if Reineke wins, they have to play a second time to determine the champion.