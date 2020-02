Week 16: 2/16/20





Gerdeman’s vs. Reineke, Gerdeman’s won 77-66

Top 2 high scorers for Gerdeman’s: Gage Bieber with 26 points & Mike Clark with 15 points

Top 2 high scorers for Reineke: Julian Hagemyer with 27 points & Joey Hagemyer with 14 points





**Reineke eliminated, Gerdeman’s win 2020 men’s league championship.

Editor’s note: THANK YOU to Olivia Frost and Clinton Ebright for sending results and stats all season long