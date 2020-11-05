Dear Community: Do you have any Veterans in your Family and Friends Circle?

Hello Community Members!
Do you have any veterans or active service people you would like to add to the North Baltimore NHS Veterans Slideshow for the 2020-21 Veterans Event? If so, please send the following information to Halie Inbody at halieinbody22@nbls.org:
- A photo
- Their name
- The branch in which they served or are serving
- Any other additional information you would like included (we may have to edit so it fits on the slide)
Please submit all photos and information by 5:00 pm Monday, November 9th. If you are unable to send an electronic copy of a photo, hard copies can be brought to Paula at the middle/high school office for scanning and immediate return.
The slideshow will be shared on Facebook and the school website on Veterans Day.
If you have any questions, please email Halie.
Thank you.