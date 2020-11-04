Have you ever seen the “Dear God” books with prayers written by children? For example:

Dear God: This is my prayer. Could you please give my brother some brains. So far he doesn’t have any. (Angela, 8)

Dear God: I need a raise in my allowance. Could you have one of your angels tell my father. Thank you. (David, 7)

Dear God: Tomorrow is my birthday. Could you please put a rainbow in the sky? (Susan, 9)

I have been a pastor in North Baltimore for almost 32 years. My wife, Jo, and I have come to love the people of North Baltimore. We have been loved and richly blessed. As a pastor in the community, I would like to share with you one more “Dear God” prayer.



“Dear God: always bless the community of North Baltimore with your love, grace, and healing.

“Thank you, Dear God, for those who have worked, and those who continue to work, to make this community a better place. Grant your blessings on every effort to improve the well-being of your children in this place and time.

“Thank you, Dear God, for all the churches working together. Bless the ministry of NBACM and the pastors who continue to serve the church in this community. Guide the churches by your Holy Spirit. Continue to unite the churches of the community in service, fellowship, and cooperation. Strengthen the Food Pantry and every ministry in the community.

“Thank you, Dear God, for the leaders in this community, the Mayor, Village Council, EMS staff, Fire and Police Departments, every organization, group, club, business, our nursing home and assisted living, our Senior Center. May your Spirit generously grant healing and love in this place.

“Thank you, Dear God, for our teachers, students, administrators, school staff, and School Board. Send them all your love and presence, keep them safe and prospering, especially in these pandemic days.

“Thank you, Dear God, for your countless blessings on the ‘The Blind Man Vacation Bible School.’ Continue to grow the seeds that were planted there. Remembering the VBS when the lights went out, and when a tornado threatened, continue to grant your divine light and safety to the children of this community. Guide them and keep them strong in your Son, Jesus, our Savior and Lord.

“Dear God, send your wisdom, your angels, and rainbows into this community, that all the people living here might seek to do your will, in kindness, tolerance, generosity, faith, and love for one another. In the name and Spirit of Jesus. Lord. Savior. Redeemer. Amen.” (Pastor Ralph Mineo)

Editor’s note: Pastor Ralph: Thank you for sharing your devotions with the readers of TheNBXpress over the last several years. It has been a blessing to us and our readers. Happy Retirement. May God bless you and Jo abundantly. You will be missed!