Dearl W. Jordan, Sr., 68, of North Baltimore, passed away at 10:35 a.m., Thursday, April 8, 2021, at his residence.

He was born on May 3, 1952, in Defiance to the late Clark and Lou (Adams) Jordan. He married Nola Barringer on June 19, 1971, and she survives.



Dearl is also survived by his daughters: Kristy (James) Mead of AL, Larina (Scot) Bridenstine of North Baltimore, and Lisa (Nicholas) Hill of Columbus, GA; brothers: Bobby Jordan of Continental, Cecil “Rocky” Jordan of Hamler, and Billy Joe Jordan of Ottawa; sisters: Donna Paxton of Deshler, Phyllis Stevens of Ottawa and Barbara Taylor of Ottawa; 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by a son Dearl “Duke” Jordan; a brother, Wendall Jordan.



Dearl retired after 22 1/2 years in the Army, where he was the recipient of the Bronze Star. He loved his dogs dearly.



All services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.



Memorial contributions may be made to Smith-Crates Funeral Home, 515 N. Main Street, North Baltimore, OH 45872.