Debra A. Herringshaw, 66, NB

Debra A. Herringshaw, 66, of North Baltimore, died at 6:05 p.m., Monday, October 2, 2023, at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Bowling Green. She was born on April 16, 1957, in Bowling Green to the late Kenneth and Roberta (Taylor) Herringshaw.



Deb is survived by her longtime companion Steve Lloyd of North Baltimore; brothers: Robert (Tammy) Herringshaw of North Baltimore and James (Wendy) Barnhart of NY; sister, Teri (Ronnie) Sheeks of Fostoria; step-son, Duane Lloyd of Fostoria; step-daughters: Kathy (Chuck) Hackworth of Fostoria and Carrie (Mike) Lones of Findlay; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and newphews.



She was also preceded in death by a brother: Norman Herringshaw, Ronald Herringshaw and Thomas Barnhart; sisters: Linda Ludwig-Patrick and Char Barnhart; nephew, Robert Herringshaw II; and 2 great-nieces.



Deb was a homemaker.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 6, 2023, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore. Burial will be in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore.



Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m, Thursday at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.