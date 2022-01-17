North Baltimore, Ohio

Debra Ann Casey, 59, of Cygnet, passed away at 1:00am on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay, after a short battle with cancer. She was born on March 6, 1962, in Findlay to Ralph and Betty (Basehore) Hummel. She married Jeff Casey on November 30, 1984, and he survives.



Deb is also survived by her parents; sons: Steve (Robyn) Casey of Cygnet, Bill (Lindsay) Casey of North Baltimore, and Matt (Olivia) Casey of Cygnet; sisters: Linda Hummel of Fostoria and Barbara (Kirk) Shank of Tontogany; brothers: John (Jean) Hummel of Arcadia and Terry (Lori) Hummel of Bloomdale; and her grandchildren: Mackayla, Alexis, Lance, and Addison.



Deb was preceded in death by a brother, James Allen Hummel.



Deb worked in banking for 40 years, most recently at Premier Bank in Findlay.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Friday, January 21, 2022, at Holy Family Catholic Church, North Baltimore, with Father Art Niewiadomski, Celebrant. Burial will be in Weaver Cemetery, Bloom Township. Visitation will be held from 3:00-8:00pm on Thursday, January 20 at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore. Memorial contributions may be made to the Elmwood F.F.A. Alumni.