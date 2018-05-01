Debra K. Francisco, 64, of North Baltimore, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at her residence.

She was born on September 21, 1956, in Bowling Green to the late Loren “Bub” and Crystal “Chris” (Layne) Phillips. She married Ted Francisco on June 24, 1978, and he preceded her in death on July 18, 1994.



Deb is survived by her sons: Timothy Phillips of Las Vegas, NV and Ted

“Hunker” (Teresa) Francisco, II of North Baltimiore; daughter, Stephanie

(Chet) Clark of North Baltimore; sisters: Jane (Gary) Lanning of North

Baltimore and Kathy (Harry) Lincoln of North Baltimore; grandchildren:

McKenzie, MacKenzie, Karson, Chase (Kendra), Alex (Traci) and Grady;

great-grandchildren: Raylee and Wyatt; brother-in-law, Dave “Chewy” McEwen of North Baltimore; many nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by a sister, Terry McEwen.



Deb retired from Crush Proof Tubing in McComb. She was a member of the

Fraternal Order of Eagle #2633, where she was a Past President. She was

also a member of the North Baltimore American Legion Post 539 Auxiliary.



Visitation will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Thursday at SMITH-CRATES

FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, where a private family funeral service will

held later. Burial will be in Weaver Cemetery, Bloom Township.



Memorial contributions may be made to the North Baltimore Volunteer Fire

Department and/or North Baltimore E.M.S.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.