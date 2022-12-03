December 2022 Newsletter Troop 315

December Newsletter Troop 315

Winding down 2022 and we have a few outings the scouts are looking forward to. As most of our scouts have seen. We are growing again. Lots of new faces and excited boys ready for the scouting adventure. . Welcome all : Odin ,John , Jayce , Shawn, Donavan , Dominic , Dylan, River, Donovan K. All the young men are joining the 2023 year to start their adventure. THAT’S 9 BOYS ! !. Pretty good coming out of COVID. That will take our troop back up to 27 scouts. Very exciting for Troop 315



Re charter

Well, this month is the month we re-charter our troop and collect membership dues from all scouts. Cost is $73.00 per scout. There are only a few scouts who don’t have enough in their accounts so these will be due by Dec 31, 2022. Scouts will be dropped off the roster after that so make sure you have them in. There is some help from our American Legion if needed financially, Let me know individually if we need help from them.



December 4 Family Life merit badge

Mr. Julien wants me to remind all of you to do the homework related to this merit badge. He would like to finish it up at the Dec 4 meeting. Bring your paperwork.



December 7 SANTA VISIT ***Santa’s coming ! ! ***

Please arrive at the theater Wednesday around 5- 5:30 to get into your elf costumes. We are once again. handing out treats, door elves, carriage ride elves, and just being there to support Santa. Our roles are simple. interact with all the kids coming to the theater. The event should last until 8:00 pm. I will have a few Buddy Elf outfits to pass out at the next meeting.



Scout Nerd Nights

This is Billy Trout, I’m an assistant Scoutmaster for Troop 315, and here to talk about a new weekly event that I’ll be heading.

Recently, a discussion with a handful of scouts has shed some light on stagnation amongst members who attend the meetings routinely, and requests were made to add a new weekly event that would be a way to have fun and let the boys engage with each other. So, in bringing up a few options, there was a resounding interest for a gathering to engage in Nerdy interests ranging from card and board games to video games.

So, the appropriately coined “Nerd Night” will happen in the Scout house on Saturdays, starting on Dec 4th (pending my/other leaders’ availability to be present) and will start at 6 pm and go until 10 or 11 pm Scouts are encouraged to bring snacks, drinks (especially water) and cards, board games, etc. (Please note that any valuables such as tv, systems, etc are the scout’s responsibility, and it’s on them if it breaks)

If there are any questions, please feel free to email me back or contact me in person. Our first few weeks will be a trial run to see what the boy’s interests are so we can plan some themed weeks. It is not a required event, so do not worry if you cannot attend every time. I hope to see you all when Saturday rolls around, or whenever else!

Best wishes,

Billy



December 18 Christmas party

Scouts will draw names at the next meeting to do a gift exchange. $10.00 average on these. anyone not wanting to be part of that will have to draw a name. We will have our Christmas party at the meeting on December 8th. If parents could bring snacks, cookies, dessert, meatballs, Etc. We will have our gift exchange that day.



December 30 Lock in and Sky zone

Scout favorite event is coming the New Year’s EVE. Cost is $25.00 Here is the itinerary

Saturday

3 pm Unlock Scout house and shelter house to set up games

4 pm Go to Sky zone

6 pm Head to Pizza Hut in BG for supper

7:30 pm back to scout house for Lock in/

Scouts can bring games, sleeping bags, and snacks to party all night and ring in the new year.

Sunday 7 am

CLEAN UP AND KICK EM OUT. LEADERS WILL BE TIRED



The Christmas Scout Story – a classic scout story I’ve posted before

In spite of the fun and laughter, 13-year-old Frank Wilson was not happy. It was true he had received all the presents he wanted. And he enjoyed the traditional Christmas Eve reunions with relatives for the purpose of exchanging gifts and good wishes. But, Frank was not happy because this was his first Christmas without his brother, Steve, who during the year, had been killed by a reckless driver.

Frank missed his brother and the close companionship they had together. Frank said good-bye to his relatives and explained to his parents that he was leaving a little early to see a friend; and from there he could walk home. Since it was cold outside, Frank put on his new plaid jacket. It was his FAVORITE gift. He placed the other presents on his new sled. Then Frank headed out, hoping to find the patrol leader of his Boy Scout troop. Frank always felt understood by him. Though rich in wisdom, he lived in the Flats, the section of town where most of the poor lived, and his patrol leader did odd jobs to help support his family.

To Frank’s disappointment, his friend was not at home. As Frank hiked down the street toward home, he caught glimpses of trees and decorations in many of the small houses. Then, through one front window, he glimpsed a shabby room with limp stockings hanging over an empty fireplace. A woman was seated nearby . . . weeping. The stockings reminded him of the way he and his brother had always hung theirs side by side. The next morning, they would be bursting with presents.

A sudden thought struck Frank : he had not done his ‘good deed’ for the day. Before the impulse passed, he knocked on the door. ‘Yes?’ the sad voice of the woman asked. ‘May I come in?’ asked Frank. ‘You are very welcome,’ she said, seeing his sled full of gifts, and assuming he was making a collection, ‘but I have no food or gifts for you. I have nothing for my own children.’

‘That’s not why I am here,’ Frank replied. ‘Please choose whatever presents you would like for your children from the sled.’

‘Why, God bless you!’ the amazed woman answered gratefully. She selected some candies, a game, the toy airplane and a puzzle. When she took the Scout flashlight, Frank almost cried out. Finally, the stockings were full.

‘Won’t you tell me your name?’ she asked, as Frank was leaving.

‘Just call me the Christmas Scout,’ he replied.

The visit left Frank touched, and with an unexpected flicker of joy in his heart. He understood that his sorrow was not the only sorrow in the world. Before he left the Flats, he had given away the remainder of his gifts. The plaid jacket had gone to a shivering boy.

Now Frank trudged homeward, cold and uneasy. How could he explain to his parents that he had given his presents away? ‘Where are your presents, son?’ asked his father as Frank entered the house.

Frank answered, ‘I gave them away.’

‘The airplane from Aunt Susan? Your coat from Grandma? Your flashlight? We thought you were happy with your gifts.’

‘I was very happy,’ the boy answered quietly.

‘But Frank, how could you be so impulsive?’ his mother asked. ‘How will we explain to the relatives who spent so much time and gave so much love shopping for you?’

His father was firm. ‘You made your choice, Frank. We cannot afford any more presents.’

With his brother gone, and his family disappointed in him, Frank suddenly felt dreadfully alone. He had not expected a reward for his generosity, for he knew that a good deed always should be its own reward. It would be tarnished otherwise. So he did not want his gifts back; however he wondered if he would ever again truly recapture joy in his life. He thought he had this evening, but it had been fleeting. Frank thought of his brother, and sobbed himself to sleep.

The next morning, he came downstairs to find his parents listening to Christmas music on the radio. Then the announcer spoke: ‘Merry Christmas, everybody! The nicest Christmas story we have this morning comes from the Flats. A crippled boy down there has a new sled this morning, another youngster has a fine plaid jacket, and several families report that their children were made happy last night by gifts from a teenage boy who simply called himself the Christmas Scout. No one could identify him, but the children of the Flats claim that the Christmas Scout was a personal representative of old Santa Claus himself.’

Frank felt his father’s arms go around his shoulders, and he saw his mother smiling through her tears. ‘Why didn’t you tell us? We didn’t understand. We are so proud of you, son.’

The carols came over the air again filling the room with music: ‘. . .Praises sing to God the King, and peace to men on Earth.’