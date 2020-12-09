December Activities with the Wood County Park District

Frozen Walk-Through Wildlife Safari

December 7-20 – Cedar Creeks Preserve

Learn about Ohio animals of today and the past as you encounter them on this self-guided safari. Bundle up and head out anytime during the two-week period to search for them yourself. Signage will inform you about the animals and help you navigate through the safari. This is a self-guided activity. No registration needed.

Winter Herp Wednesday

Wednesday, December 9; 7:00 – 8:00 pm

Teleconference program

When the weather turns white and chilly, what do all our scaley neighbors do? Do they migrate, hibernate, or put on a sweater? We’ll learn these things and more as we meet a new animal ambassador each month throughout this series. Led by Craig Spicer.

Registration is required for this free program at wcparks.org or 419-353-1897.

The Geminid Meteor Shower

Saturday, December 12; 11:00 pm – 12:00 am

Cricket Frog Cove Area

14810 Freyman Road, Cygnet

The Geminids are considered one of the best meteor showers every year because the individual meteors are bright and they come fast and furious. Bring a thick blanket or reclining folding chair and appropriate clothing for an evening under the stars. This shower peaks around 2 am, but meteors will be visible during our time together. Cancelled if skies are cloudy. Led by: Bill Hoefflin

Registration is required for this free program at wcparks.org or 419-353-1897.

Owl Hike

Thursdays, December 17; 6:30 – 7:30 pm

Cedar Creeks Preserve

4575 Walbridge Road, Northwood

Join us on a night hike to look and listen for these elusive creatures. We’ll be looking and listening for screech and great horned owls, and listening to the calls of other species that are occasionally seen in our area. Led by Jim Witter.

Registration is required for this free program at wcparks.org or 419-353-1897.

Rudolph Christmas Bird Count

Saturday, December 19; 7:30 am – 5:00 pm

Rudolph and Bowling Green area

Be a citizen scientist! Join the Wood County Parks and local birders to count wintering birds that provide a snapshot of bird species and populations in Wood County. Visit www.toledonaturalist.org for more information. Led by Jim Witter.

Long Nights Full Moon Walk

Tuesday, December 29; 6:30 – 8:00 pm

Cedar Creeks Preserve

4575 Walbridge Road, Northwood

During this month the winter cold fastens its grip and nights are at their longest and darkest. Bundle up and enjoy the last full moon of 2020. Led by Bill Hoefflin.

Registration is required for this free program at wcparks.org or 419-353-1897.

Rudolph Bike Park sweatshirts

Sweatshirts are available for pre-order through December 6. Visit wcparks.org.

Go Green

Follow the Wood County Park District on social media for a weekly Go Green series of tips and tricks designed to inspire us to be good stewards of the Earth.

Snowshoeing

Interested in snowshoeing? Contact the Wood County Park District to be added to the pop-up snowshoe program list. When there is enough snow and the conditions are right, we will go hike.

Christmas Tree Recycling

December 26 through January 31

Recycle your fresh cut Christmas tree (with all the decorations removed) at one of the following park locations:

Park District Headquarters

W. Knight Nature Preserve

William Henry Harrison Park

Slippery Elm Trail in North Baltimore only

Otsego Park

If you need a pine tree for fish structure in a pond, feel free to take a tree.

To learn more about parks, programs, and activities, visit wcparks.org, 419-353-1897.

Wood County Park District

18729 Mercer Road, BG, OH 43402

