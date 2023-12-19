December and January Programs in the Wood County Parks

Base Camp Stories – When It Goes Downhill Fast: Summiting Mount Saint Helens

Thursday, December 28; 7:00 – 8:30 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg

When life sought to drag down guest presenter Dakota Garland, he set out on a mission to climb high. He chose Mount Saint Helens to begin his adventure. Join Dakota as he shares his preparation, planning, experience, and critical-thinking when the descent of the mountain went downhill faster than anticipated! Program fee: FREE. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Owl Hike

Wednesday, January 3; 6:30 – 7:30 pm

Cedar Creeks Preserve, 4575 Walbridge Road, Northwood

Join us on a night hike to look and listen for these elusive creatures. We will be looking and listening for screech and great horned owls. No dogs allowed at the program. Program fee: FREE. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Winter Yoga in the Parks

Mondays, January 8, 15, 22 and 29; 6:00 – 7:00 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Join Glory Meyer this season for an all-levels yoga practice at the serene and peaceful W.W. Knight Nature Preserve! This practice will be a combination of standing poses and poses on the mat. Modification for leveling the practice up or down will be provided so that everyone experiences the unique level of practice needed for their body. No yoga experience is necessary; both beginners and experienced yogis are welcome! Please bring your own mat and water bottle. Registration will close before the beginning of the first class. After registering for the program, you will be welcome to attend the weekly sessions each month. Program fee: $24. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Wild Lights Workshop

Wednesday, January 17; 4:00 – 7:00 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Make the night BRIGHT with festive holiday lights! Register yourself or your group and bring your theme and decorations to transform one of our life-sized 3D foam animals into a twinkling spectacle for all to see during the Wild Lights Weekend. The best displays win cash prizes! Register here to state your interest and we will send you more info as the event gets closer, including rules and claiming animal stations – register early for higher station choice priority! Want to decorate but can’t make this time work? Coordinate with us for a different setup time to make your vision a reality! Register only 1 for each station you would like. 9 total stations. DEADLINE for registration Wednesday, January 10, 2024. Program fee: FREE. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Learn Embroidery

Thursday, January 11; 5:30 – 7:30 pm

Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green

One of the best ways to revamp old clothes is with embroidery! Adding flowers, names, or spaceships are just a few of the ways to make the old new again. Join us at Carter Historic Farm to learn how to jazz up and personalize your own clothes. Participants will learn different stitching styles and techniques. Feel free to bring an article of clothing to practice on, otherwise fabric will be provided! Program fee: FREE. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Base Camp Stories: Volunteering for Yellowstone’s Wolf Ecology – Harold Brown

Thursday, January 11; 7:00 – 8:30 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Harold (Hal) Brown is an Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist and the winner of the outstanding interpretive volunteer award recognition at national and regional conferences through the National Association of Interpretation (NAI). His experience as a seasonal staff member at the Yellowstone Forever Institute has given him a unique perspective on this special place and an appreciation for one of the apex predators in the ecosystem, the gray wolf. You will wish you were there as he shares his photos and years of experience with this impressive creature at an iconic national park. Program fee: FREE. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Wild Lights Weekend

Friday – Sunday, January 19 – 21; 5:00 – 8:00 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Celebrate the coming of the new year with wildlife-learning and holiday lights! Life-sized animal statues are adorned with lights, decorations, and great themes, giving warmth and color to the cool winter nights. Walk the trail between 5:00 and 8:00 pm to see the spectacular displays. Want your group to be one of the designers and compete for winnings? Register for the Wild Lights Workshop on January 17. Program fee: FREE. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Stop the Spot! What to Know about the Spotted Lanternfly

Tuesday, January 16; 7:00 – 8:00 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg

This invasive species has arrived in Northwest Ohio, and this program will empower you with information about the species and ways to prevent its spread. Amy Stone, OSU Extension Educator, will be presenting to give you the information you need to be informed! Program fee: FREE. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Bike Fix-It Workshop with Spoke Life Cycles

Wednesday, January 17; 7:00 – 8:30 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Learn how to keep your bike in its best riding shape with the bike technicians of Spoke Life Cycles. They will cover pre-ride, post-ride, and middle-of-ride maintenance and demonstrate on bikes during the program so you get first-hand experience of bike repair skills. Program fee: FREE. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Art in the Park: Collage Craft

Friday, January 19; 7:00 – 9:00 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Bring yourself and some friends to join us for an evening of crafting. Using old magazines and paper, we will make nature silhouette collages. Magazines and paper will be provided but if there are pieces from your home you would like to include feel free to bring them. This class is appropriate for teens and adults. Registration required. Cost: $10/$5 FWCP. Program fee: FREE. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Introduction to Orienteering

Sunday, January 21; 1:00 – 3:00 pm

Bradner Preserve, 11491 Fostoria Road, Bradner

Find out what else the magnetic compass can do besides showing you which way is north. This reliable, low-tech tool can help you get from point A to point B. We will learn the basics indoors and then take it outside on a short orienteering course. Dress for the weather and off trail hiking. Compasses provided, but you can also bring your own if you want. Program fee: FREE. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Homeschoolers: Winter Night Hike

Tuesday, January 23; 7:00 – 8:00 pm

William Henry Harrison Park, 644 Bierley Avenue, Pemberville

Join a Wood County Parks naturalist and fellow homeschool families for a winter night hike. Families are encouraged to dress according to the weather, and warm drinks are welcome. No dogs allowed at the program. Registration required, please register all participating family members. Program fee: FREE. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Full Wolf Moon Hike

Wednesday, January 24, 6:30 – 8:00 pm

William Henry Harrison Park, 644 Bierley Avenue, Pemberville

The first full moon of 2024 is often one of the brightest and sometimes comes with air temperatures that can take your breath away! Around this time 211 years ago, 1700 troops under General William Henry Harrison encamped nearby during the War of 1812. We will learn why and what challenges they faced. No dogs allowed at the program. Program fee: FREE. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Base Camp Stories: Canoeing & Conservation; Michigan’s Boardman River – Randy & Gloria Box

Thursday, January 25; 7:00 – 8:30 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Veteran river rats Randy and Gloria Box are passionate canoeing advocates for the many opportunities Michigan’s rivers have to offer. Join them as they share details of one of their favorite Michigan paddles, the Boardman River, which has undergone the most comprehensive dam-removal and watershed-restoration work in Michigan’s history. Program fee: FREE. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Seed Cleaning Marathon

Saturday, January 27; 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve, 30730 Oregon Road, Perrysburg

Join us during this all-day event and help the stewardship staff clean native plant seeds that were harvested from Park District properties last year. While you are here be sure to sample and vote for your favorite chili from the options staff members will provide! This is an indoor, sit-down activity. All instruction and materials provided. Arrive and depart as you wish. Please register at wcparks.org/volunteer.

Yarn Craft Circle

Saturday, January 27; 1:00 – 4:00 pm

Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green

Whether you have decades of experience or just started last week, yarn crafters of all ages can stop by for an afternoon of stitchin’! Please bring your own materials, projects, and questions! Coffee, tea, and snacks will be provided. Program fee: FREE. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Women’s Introduction to the Outdoors

Tuesday, January 30; 7:00 – 8:30 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Are you a woman who would love to spend more time outdoors or brush up on your basic hiking skills? Join us for a presentation to review the basics of hiking gear, safety, and how to start camping. This class is appropriate for teens and adults. Registration required. Program fee: FREE. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897