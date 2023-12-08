North Baltimore, Ohio

December NBHS Student of the Month

Congratulations to Kyle Green for being named Student of the Month at North Baltimore High School! This well-deserved recognition reflects Kyle’s outstanding dedication and achievements both inside and outside the classroom. Kyle has maintained a 3.77 GPA and is a member of the principal’s Best of the Best list.

He has also shown a commitment to leadership, which is evident through his participation in the Hoby Leadership Conference. Beyond academics, Kyle is a multi-talented individual, contributing his time and passion to various extracurricular activities such as cross country, choir, and art club.

Furthermore, his involvement in the ‘Paws for a Cause’ volunteer organization showcases his desire to make a positive impact in his community. The North Baltimore Staff applaud Kyle for receiving this very deserving honor.

 
After Graduation, Kyle plans on majoring in Accounting.
 
Congratulations to Kyle Green!
 

