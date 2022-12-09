December Student of the Month Selected

The staff at North Baltimore Local Schools would like to congratulate Gaige Dewitt on being named December Student of the Month. To say Gaige is a model student is definitely an understatement. He has made the honor roll every quarter during his academic career at NB.

In addition to this he is active in the Paws for a Cause organization, member of the National Honor Society, and is in the Best of the Best club, all while working a part time job too! These achievements alone are impressive, but Gaige has played a pivotal role in athletics in his time as a Tiger also. He has been a four year athlete for football, baseball, and track; earning multiple varsity letters and All-League Honorable Mentions.

Gaige has represented our district at Buckeye Boys State too. He plans to major in pre-med with a consultation in Exercise Science with hopes of attending med school to become an orthopedic doctor. We’re excited he still has some time remaining at NBHS before he conquers the next chapter in his journey.

Student of the Month for December 2022, Gaige Dewitt

Written by Dan Davis