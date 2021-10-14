North Baltimore, Ohio

Hello, Please allow me to introduce myself. My name is Dee Hosmer and I am a concerned citizen of North Baltimore, just like yourself.

I have decided to run for North Baltimore Village Council as a Write-In candidate. I am contacting you today to ask for your support on Nov 2, 2021. I have never ran for office before, but I would like to share some of my goals should I be fortunate enough to secure a seat at the Village Council.

1. I will seek to make decisions that will make North Baltimore the most inviting place to live for our families and also to conduct business. Together we can continue to make North Baltimore safe and secure for you and your family members.

2. I want to hear from you. I want to stand in the gap. I believe that a community that comes together with mutual concerns and works for the greater good can achieve more then just one person working alone. Many of us have great ideas that could help build this community, but many of us are not sure how such ideas can be heard and possibly implemented. So if I am elected, I encourage you to reach out to me for I do want to be a representative for you at the Council. I want to be your voice! My email is deehosmer@ yahoo.com

3. I would like the opportunity to bring new ideas to the table that may help achieve the various goals that will make North Baltimore better. Since I decided to make North Baltimore my home I have wanted to help make it a better place for everyone. I hope my experience and background may help our community to move forward as opportunity avail themselves.

4. Finally, I want to affirm the good ideas that will be brought forward by other members of Council so that a solid working relationship develops between the members of Council, while at the same time benefiting our community through such teamwork. You are a huge part of this community and your thoughts, ideas and concerns are important. Together we can continue to build a community that we can all be proud to call our home.

Dee Hosmer will need to be written in on the ballet the day of the election since this is a Write-In Candidacy.

Together we can make a difference!

Thank you for your support.

Dee Hosmer