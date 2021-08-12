Delta Variant Found in Wood County

BOWLING GREEN — The highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus has been confirmed in Wood County. The Delta variant is driving an increase in transmission across the country, now accounting for more than 93% of cases in the U.S. We know that Delta is nearly twice as contagious as previous variants, so it is not a surprise to find that it is here in our community.

Wood County’s COVID-19 transmission remains at the Substantial level according to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), with 62.84 cases per 100,000 people in the past 7 days (82 total cases) and a test positivity rate of 6.84%. The CDC’s threshold for substantial transmission is 50 – 99 cases per 100,000 people in a 7-day period or a test positivity rate of 8% – 9.9%. Cases or positivity rates above these figures would mark high transmission.

The recent increase in cases and the confirmation that Delta is present in Wood County mean that is especially important to follow updated public health guidelines to keep our community safe. Vaccination remains the best tool we have to limit the spread of COVID-19. Adding a mask indoors will help to further protect those in our community who can’t get vaccinated, including children under 12 and those with weakened immune systems.

By applying all the tools we have—getting vaccinated, masking, distancing and limiting indoor gatherings—we can reduce the spread of COVID-19. Stay informed by checking our website, woodcountyhealth.org, for updated information and do your part to help protect our community.

The mission of the Wood County Health Department is to prevent disease, promote healthy lifestyles and protect the health of everyone in Wood County. Our Community Health Center provides comprehensive medical services for men, women and children. We welcome all patients, including uninsured or underinsured clients, regardless of their ability to pay, and we accept most third-party insurance. For more information, visit www.WoodCountyHealth.org.