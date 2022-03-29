Demonstration Day: Blacksmith Open Forge

On Saturday, April 2nd, The Wood County Museum will host a Demonstration Day featuring the Northwest Ohio Blacksmiths Association.

The association keeps the art of blacksmithing stoked in heart of Wood County with an Open Forge Demonstration from 10 AM – 2 PM.

Watch seasoned blacksmiths or try your hand at this lost art.

This event is FREE to attend!

The museum will be open from 1PM – 4 PM on Saturday, April 2 with regular admission, $7 for adults, with discounts for seniors, veterans and children.

The Museum is handicap accessible with an elevator, handicap restrooms, and ample parking in the visitor lot as well as behind the museum (south side). The south elevator entrance is also behind the museum.

The museum is located within the former Wood County Infirmary building, which is on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Museum features award-winning rotating exhibits & year-round events.