North Baltimore, Ohio

Denise Renee Ickes, 52 of Bairdstown, passed away at 11:44pm on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo. She was born on May 4, 1970 to the late Charles and Darlene (Lambert) Daniels. On June 24, 1989, she married Jerry Shanon Ickes and he survives in Bairdstown.



Denise is also survived by her son, Colton Ickes of Bairdstown and sisters, Deanna Nuhfer of North Baltimore and Marcia (Brooke Moore) Workman of Bloomdale. She is preceded in death by her sister, Brenda Nighswander.



Denise attended Cornerstone Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, talking on the telephone with her sister and spending time with her family. Denise was the secretary of the Jr. Royals Football. She also loved ringing her cowbells at football games.



The family requests that you wear your Elmwood Royals apparel to the services.



Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 16, 2022 from 1pm – 6pm at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Monday, October 17, 2022 at 11am with Pastor Walt Shepherd officiating. Burial will follow at Weaver Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at smithcrates.com.