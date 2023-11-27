Dennis Simon, 74, of North Baltimore, passed away at 11:07 p.m., Sunday, November 26, 2023, at Wood County Hospital, Bowling Green. He was born on July 9, 1949, to the late Melvin E. and Jonadelle A. (McKee) Simon. He married Isabelle “Jane” Dimond on January 13, 1967, and she preceded him in death on April 7, 2017.



Denny is survived by his sons: David (Christine Whitacker) Simon of North Baltimore, Michael (Teri) Simon of Wayne, and Joseph Simon of North Baltimore; brother, Kevin (Karen) Simon of North Baltimore; sisters: Alecia (Jack) Waldman of Benton Ridge and Tamera (Art) Patterson of North Baltimore; grandchildren: Timothy (Isabella Reinhart) Simon of Cambridge, OH and Dennie Simon of Wayne; sister-in-law, Sue Simon of North Baltimore.



He was also preceded in death by his brother, Gregory Simon.



Denny retired from Whirlpool Corporation. He was a member of the Bridge Fellowship Church in North Baltimore, and enjoyed fishing and traveling. Denny was an avid Ohio State Buckeye, Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians fan.



Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m., Monday, December 4, 2023, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.



A private funeral service will be held at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Wood County Humane Society. Online condolences may be expressed at Denny is survived by his sons: David (Christine Whitacker) Simon of North Baltimore, Michael (Teri) Simon of Wayne, and Joseph Simon of North Baltimore; brother, Kevin (Karen) Simon of North Baltimore; sisters: Alecia (Jack) Waldman of Benton Ridge and Tamera (Art) Patterson of North Baltimore; grandchildren: Timothy (Isabella Reinhart) Simon of Cambridge, OH and Dennie Simon of Wayne; sister-in-law, Sue Simon of North Baltimore.He was also preceded in death by his brother, Gregory Simon.Denny retired from Whirlpool Corporation. He was a member of the Bridge Fellowship Church in North Baltimore, and enjoyed fishing and traveling. Denny was an avid Ohio State Buckeye, Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians fan.Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m., Monday, December 4, 2023, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.A private funeral service will be held at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.Memorial contributions may be made to the Wood County Humane Society. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com