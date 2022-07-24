Dental Care Savings: A Reason to Smile

(NAPSI)—According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, you may be able to take a bite out of all sorts of health risks—if you take care of your oral health.

The Problem

Oral disease—particularly cavities, severe gum disease, tooth loss and oral cancer—can cause pain and infections that may lead to problems with eating, speaking and learning. It can also affect social interaction and even employment potential. Yet a quarter of adults aged 20 to 64 currently has cavities and, the University of Illinois College of Dentistry reports, about 74 million Americans have no dental insurance.

An Answer

Fortunately, having insurance or paying full price are not your only options.

Dental savings plans are an affordable alternative to dental insurance that offer plan members 10-60% off most dental procedures (preventive and restorative) from a nationwide network of dentists.

How They Work

A dental savings plan functions a lot like a membership at a warehouse club. You pay an annual fee and choose among dozens of different plans offered by major healthcare companies. Family plans and individual plans are available. Then you go to any of 140,000 participating dentists, show your membership card and pay a reduced fee. While dental insurance has annual maximums, waiting periods, deductibles, forms to file, health restrictions and annual limits, dental savings plans do not. Dental savings plans are typically priced at about half of what dental insurance policies cost.

According to a blog post on DentalPlans.com, personal finance expert Suze Orman said: “Dental savings plans are not only far more affordable to purchase than dental insurance—they can also save you more money in the long run especially if you need extensive dental work or braces.”

