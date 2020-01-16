Design your home like a Pro with Abbie Murray of Flynnellaine Designs!

In this 90-minute workshop, we will cover the major dos and don’ts of

interior design, discuss creating eye-pleasing color palettes, practice

scaled furniture layouts, create a simple room scheme board, and look at

some free designer software.





Participants are encouraged to bring photos of their own rooms they have questions about and an object with colors they LOVE (This could be a mug, shirt, throw pillow, plate-anything!).



