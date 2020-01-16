Weekly Specials
Design Your Home Like a Pro

Design your home like a Pro with Abbie Murray of Flynnellaine Designs!
In this 90-minute workshop, we will cover the major dos and don’ts of
interior design, discuss creating eye-pleasing color palettes, practice
scaled furniture layouts, create a simple room scheme board, and look at
some free designer software.


Participants are encouraged to bring photos of their own rooms they have questions about and an object with colors they LOVE (This could be a mug, shirt, throw pillow, plate-anything!).

Cost is $15 payable at the event. January 26th 2-3:30pm or February 12th 7-8:30 in the NBHS Media Lab.

Sign up using the link below or email: [email protected]

