Destination Kohler: 7 Ways to enjoy a Midwest Winter Wonderland

(BPT) – Winter is a great time to take a trip and get away from it all while still enjoying the hallmarks of the season. If you’re looking for a place to relax and indulge yourself, consider Destination Kohler.

Located just two hours from Chicago and within an hour’s driving distance from two Wisconsin-based airports, Kohler, Wisconsin, has much to offer visitors from the Midwest and beyond. Check out seven ways you can enjoy a Midwest winter at Destination Kohler.

1. Five-star, five-diamond lodging

Do you want a beautiful respite from the hustle and bustle of every day with all the amenities? During your visit to Kohler, Wisconsin, stay at the American Club, a five-diamond, five-star resort hotel with storybook charm and deep historical roots tied to the company, the Kohler community and the state of Wisconsin.

At the American Club, you’ll have shuttle service throughout Destination Kohler, access to the Sports Core Health & Racquet Club and, from spring through fall, the ability to book advanced tee times on Whistling Straits and Blackwolf Run. In your room, enjoy morning coffee, afternoon tea, Wi-Fi, video game systems, down comforters and so many more amenities.

2. Relaxing spa experience

Destination Kohler also features an acclaimed spa that offers a complete menu of invigorating and luxurious ways to pamper your body and soul. The Kohler Waters Spa creates a relaxing and rejuvenating experience where guests can discover the natural, restorative power of earth’s mineral-rich waters.

Enjoy innovative hydrotherapy services, nourishing treatments, relaxation pools and curated culinary offerings. Before you head home, head to the spa boutique and continue the experience at home with Kohler Waters Spa products.

3. A variety of dining experiences

No matter what you’re craving, you can indulge in a vast range of culinary experiences at Destination Kohler’s seven restaurants, including the Four Star Immigrant Room, the Wisconsin Room, and the Horse & Plow at the American Club.

Venture beyond the hotel to River Wildlife, where you can enjoy fresh, seasonal Midwestern fare at a rustic log cabin at the edge of a lush hardwood forest. Or take a break from shopping at the Taverne on Woodlake for an imaginative take on comfort and cuisine.

4. Shopping and indulgence

Take a stroll through the Shops at Woodlake, an open-air collection of more than 20 boutique shops at the lake’s edge. Whether you want to pick up a new outfit, find a souvenir to remember your visit or buy a gift for friends back home, you’ll find everything you need at one of these specialty shops.

One of the must-stops at the Shops at Woodlake is Kohler Chocolates, where chocolatiers create their handcrafted chocolates and other delicacies on-site. Visitors can choose from a full menu of coffees and teas, gelatos, a box of their famous Terrapins, one of their other confectionaries, or a bottle of the decadent Kohler brandy infused with Dark Chocolate or Chocolate Mint.

5. Exciting activities

For those who like to stay active during vacation, Kohler’s Winter Wonderland and Sports Core have something for everyone. Take in the beauty of winter while ice skating, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing or fat tire biking. Unleash your inner athlete by playing hockey, curling, tennis and pickleball, as well as indoor swimming, cycling and golfing.

6. Get inspired at the design center

Learn about innovative product design, technology, creative achievement and American history at the Kohler Design Center. This three-level building is open 365 days a year and houses designer rooms filled with inspirational ideas for the kitchen and bath, current and iconic Kohler product designs and a museum that provides a historic snapshot of Kohler’s past.

7. Take in local architecture

Kohler Village was the first planned community in the United States designed by the Olmsted Brothers — known for several notable projects like Central Park in New York City — and later the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation. The village merges remarkable architectural styles that produce an engaging and provocative self-guided, leisurely tour to entertain novices and aficionados alike.

Don’t wait to book your trip and enjoy the winter in a relaxing and inviting destination. To learn more about booking your trip, visit DestinationKohler.com.