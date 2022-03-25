Details for SR 25 Closures Cygnet Rd to US 6

Grinding the old asphalt off south of 281 The first section to be dealt with is in the 281 intersection area There will be many lane closures and truck traffic SLOW DOWN in construction area! PAY ATTENTION! photos by Jeff Miklovic (JP) for TheNBXpress.com



The commute in The SouthWood next week gets INTERESTING! Drainage install commences!

SR 25 Reconstruction in Wood County

A reconstruction project of SR 25 in Wood County; perform necessary related work.

Total project cost $21,670,000 – – – tentative completion Fall 2023

The SR 25 reconstruction project between Bowling Green and Cygnet Rd. begins Monday, March 28.

During the project, SR 25 will be closed to all thru-traffic. Motorists will not be able to travel from Cygnet Rd. to Bowling Green via SR 25 for the duration of the closure. Non local traffic should use I-75 and US Route 6.

The following information is intended for residents and local businesses only and is not applicable to thru traffic. Thru traffic is not permitted during any phase of closures.

Many closures are required for the project, and will occur in phases. A brief summary of these phases are described below – dates are subject to change and are dependent on adequate weather conditions. Residential and business access will be maintained within each closure.

North of Portage: closures will occur in 2023.

South of Portage closures start March 28 through mid-June.

View this map to get a visual of this information.

SR 25 closed between Portage south boundary line and through the Greensburg-Pike northern intersection Greensburg-Pike northern intersection will be closed completely – traffic cannot cross – for 30 days during this phase

SR 25 closed between Indian Creek/Arlington Woods Subdivision and south of SR 281 SR 281 intersection will be closed completely – traffic cannot cross – for 30 days during this phase



South of Portage closures mid-June through August

SR 25 closed between Greensburg-Pike southern intersection and Mermill Greensburg-Pike southern intersection will be closed completely – traffic cannot cross – for 30 days during this phase

SR 25 closed between north of Bays Rd. and north of Jerry City Rd. Bays Rd. intersection will be closed completely – traffic cannot cross – for 30 days during this phase



South of Portage closures August through October

SR 25 closed between Mermill and Indian Creek/Arlington Woods Subdivision Mermill intersection will be closed completely – traffic cannot cross – for 30 days during this phase

SR 25 closed between north of Jerry City Rd. and where the road narrows to one lane each direction Jerry City Rd. intersection will be closed completely – traffic cannot cross – for 30 days during this phase



Link to ODOT Construction website

