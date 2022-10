The North Baltimore Chamber of Commerce is hosting their annual Halloween Parade on Saturday, October 29,2022. Here is information on the Costume Contest and the Float Contest. NOTE: This year, the costume contest judging will be done PRIOR to (before) the day of the parade!

This year’s Parade theme and Float Contest theme is “Family Game Night”

You can (right click) on the above Registration Form to copy and print it, to participate in the parade and/or enter the parade contests.