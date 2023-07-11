Deven J. Tackett, 30, Fremont, formerly Findlay

Deven J. Tackett, 30, of Fremont and formerly of Findlay, passed away at 1:41 p.m., Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay. He was born on November 30, 1992, in Tampa, FL to Tina (Coppes) Scarberry.



Deven is survived by his mother, Tina Scarberry of Findlay; sister, Angelica Tackett of Wayne; maternal grandparents: Larry R. Coppes of Van Buren and Penny D. Coppes of Van Buren; aunt, Tammy Rousey of Findlay; uncles: Scott Coppes of Findlay and Curtis Coppes of Portage; and cousins: Emily, Jon and Gabe.



Deven enjoyed working out and spending time with friends and family. He expressed himself through his deep passion for music. He took joy in working outdoors and doing carpentry. His smile was contagious and his love for animals was always a beautiful site to see.



Deven was an organ donor and was able to help five other people in need. Family and friends were able to take part in an honor walk to celebrate his organ donation.



A funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Thursday, July 13, 2023, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, where visitation will be held 2 hours (2-4 p.m.) prior to the service.



