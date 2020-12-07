Dewine Confirms UPS Coming to Henry Twp.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced the approval of assistance for 16 projects set to create 4,183 new jobs and retain 1,051 jobs statewide.

During its monthly meeting, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority (TCA) reviewed economic development proposals brought to the board by JobsOhio and its regional partners. Collectively, the projects are expected to result in more than $240 million in new payroll and spur more than $864 million in investments across Ohio.

Projects approved by the TCA include:

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS), Henry Township (Wood Co.), expects to create 606 full-time positions, generating $27.7 million in new annual payroll as a result of the company’s new project in Henry Township.

UPS is a package delivery company and provider of supply chain management solutions. The TCA approved a 1.702 percent, 10-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.