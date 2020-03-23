DeWine Orders Flags Lowered to Half Staff (Not Statewide)

Governor DeWine Orders Flags Lowered to Half Staff to Honor State Representative Don Manning and Springdale Police Officer Kaia Grant

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—On Sunday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued two flag lowering orders.

Flags of the United States and the State of Ohio shall be flown at half staff at all public buildings in Mahoning County in honor of State Representative Don Manning. This order also applies to flags at the Ohio Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center, and Rhodes State Office Tower until sunset March 29, 2020. Representative Manning died unexpectedly after experiencing chest pains and a short hospitalization.

Governor DeWine also ordered flags of the United States and the State of Ohio be flown at half staff at all public buildings in Hamilton County in honor of Springdale Police Officer Kaia Grant. This order also applies to flags at the Ohio Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center, and Rhodes State Office Tower until sunset on March 29, 2020. Officer Grant died in a car crash while on duty.