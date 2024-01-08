Dianna August, 64, Findlay

Dianna August, 64, of Findlay, died at 7:46 p.m., Sunday, January 7, 2024, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay. She was born on January 3, 1960, in Columbus to Frank and Sylvia (Kellett) Compton. She married Earl August on September 8, 1990, and he survives.



Dianna is also survived by her mother, Sylvia Compton of Findlay; daughters: Marianne Dewulf of Findlay, Tammy (Ethan Cheney) Douglas of Findlay and Amy August of Findlay; brothers: Terry (Roxie) Compton of Marion and Barry (Chris) Compton of Wilmington, NC; grandchildren: Hunter Douglas and Bailey Douglas.



She was preceded in death by her father, Frank Compton; and son-in-law, Joshua Douglas.



Dianna retired from delivering newspapers for The Courier, after 27 years. She enjoyed attending church, reading the Bible, going to the beach, doing puzzles, but her greatest joy and love was being with her grandchildren.



A private graveside service will be held in Weaver Cemetery, Bloom Township. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Arrangements are being handled by SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.



Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Home Health and Hospice and/or Salem New Beginnings Church, Findlay and/or Basic Truth Church, Cygnet.



