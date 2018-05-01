Dianne Shuke, 67, of North Baltimore, passed away at 3:04pm, Thursday,

March 26, 2020 at Wood Haven Health Care, Bowling Green, OH. She was born

on June 30, 1952, in Ravenna, OH to the late Charles W. and Jean M.

(Hewette) Shuke.



She is survived by her sister, Martha (Daniel) Longmore, Howard, PA.



Dianne retired from Kohl’s Distribution Center. She was a member of

Victory Chapel Fellowship in Cygnet. She had been an organist and pianist

for over 40 years for various churches. She enjoyed gospel music and was

formerly a piano teacher. Dianne was known for her great sense of humor.





Due to health and safety considerations the family will hold a private

family funeral service at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, with

Pastor William Best officiating. Burial will be in New Maplewood Cemetery,

North Baltimore.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Gideons International. Online

condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.