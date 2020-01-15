Dick Clark Men’s Basketball League Update

Results, submitted by Olivia Frost
Week 11: 1/12/20
First game: Patterson’s vs. Reineke, Reineke won 65-59
Top 2 high scorers for Patterson’s: Gabe DeLosReyes with 22 points & Lane Bishop with 15 points
Top 2 high scorers for Reineke: Joey Hagemyer with 21 points & Julian Hagemyer with 16 points
Second game: Gerdeman’s vs. Miller’s, Miller’s won 79-64
Top 2 high scorers for Gerdeman’s: Gage Bieber with 30 points & Mike Clark with 22 points
Top 2 high scorers for Miller’s: Chase Naugle with 22 points, Brody Naugle & Greg Allison both with 15 points
Third game: Wymer’s vs. Mak & Ali’s, Wymer’s won 63-32
Top 2 high scorers for Wymer’s: Nick Brossia with 18 points & Adam Flores with 17 points
Top 2 high scorers for Mak & Ali’s: Troy Rayle with 18 points & Josh Fleckner with 8 points
Tournament Seedings/Records:
- Gerdeman’s (7-3)
- Reineke (6-3)
- Miller’s (7-3)
- Patterson’s (5-5)
- Wymer’s (4-5)
- Mak & Ali’s (3-6)
- Casey’s (1-8)
Bye: 1. Gerdeman’s
Game 1 (11:45am): 4. Patterson’s vs. 5. Wymer’s
Game 2 (12:45pm): 3. Miller’s vs. 6. Mak & Ali’s
Game 3 (1:45pm): 2. Reineke vs. 7. Casey’s
**Tournament is double elimination.