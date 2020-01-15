Dick Clark Men’s Basketball League Update

Results, submitted by Olivia Frost

Week 11: 1/12/20

First game: Patterson’s vs. Reineke, Reineke won 65-59

Top 2 high scorers for Patterson’s: Gabe DeLosReyes with 22 points & Lane Bishop with 15 points

Top 2 high scorers for Reineke: Joey Hagemyer with 21 points & Julian Hagemyer with 16 points

Second game: Gerdeman’s vs. Miller’s, Miller’s won 79-64

Top 2 high scorers for Gerdeman’s: Gage Bieber with 30 points & Mike Clark with 22 points

Top 2 high scorers for Miller’s: Chase Naugle with 22 points, Brody Naugle & Greg Allison both with 15 points

Third game: Wymer’s vs. Mak & Ali’s, Wymer’s won 63-32

Top 2 high scorers for Wymer’s: Nick Brossia with 18 points & Adam Flores with 17 points

Top 2 high scorers for Mak & Ali’s: Troy Rayle with 18 points & Josh Fleckner with 8 points

Tournament Seedings/Records:

Gerdeman’s (7-3) Reineke (6-3) Miller’s (7-3) Patterson’s (5-5) Wymer’s (4-5) Mak & Ali’s (3-6) Casey’s (1-8) 1st round of the tournament begins next week 1/19/20. Schedule as follows:

Bye: 1. Gerdeman’s

Game 1 (11:45am): 4. Patterson’s vs. 5. Wymer’s

Game 2 (12:45pm): 3. Miller’s vs. 6. Mak & Ali’s

Game 3 (1:45pm): 2. Reineke vs. 7. Casey’s

**Tournament is double elimination.