NBX WaterShedsun
Dec. 2019 new logo
May 2019
Oct. 2018 Update
Closed March 2020
April – June 2020
T and J Jan 2020
Weekly Specials
January Start with us
Ol’ Jenny
Staff Photo Update March 2020

Did you Mail your Primary Ballot?

 If you haven’t mailed in your ballot – time is running out!

You have three options to make sure your vote is counted:

 

  1. Send it via USPS mail – it must be postmarked by Monday, April 27th to count

 

  1. Drop it off in person at your county Board of Elections office by no later than 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday April 28th.

 

  1. Haven’t received the ballot your requested? Call your county Board of Elections to make arrangements to cast a provisional ballot in person.
     

Already sent you ballot? You can track the status of your absentee ballot here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
February 2017
Route Driver PT NB
Logo Panel April 2017
March 2020
BVH March 2020
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
NBLS Website