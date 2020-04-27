Did you Mail your Primary Ballot?

If you haven’t mailed in your ballot – time is running out!



You have three options to make sure your vote is counted:

Send it via USPS mail – it must be postmarked by Monday, April 27th to count

Drop it off in person at your county Board of Elections office by no later than 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday April 28th.

Haven’t received the ballot your requested? Call your county Board of Elections to make arrangements to cast a provisional ballot in person.



Already sent you ballot? You can track the status of your absentee ballot here.