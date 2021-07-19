Discover America’s Scenic Byways on Your Summer Road Trip Adventure

(BPT) – There’s nothing quite like packing up your car and heading out onto the open road. With over four million miles of road crisscrossing the country, how do you choose where to go?

In much the same way Congress set aside lands to be protected as national parks, the Department of Transportation has designated a network of spectacular drives that are protected as part of the America’s Byways collection. Currently, the collection contains 184 National Scenic Byways and All-American Roads in 48 states. To become part of the America’s Byways collection, a road must have features that don’t exist anywhere else in the United States, and be unique and important enough to be destinations unto themselves.

In support of the great American road trip, Toyota Motor North America has become the Official Automotive Partner of the National Scenic Byway Foundation. Included in Toyota’s support is $50,000 to fund the inaugural year of the Love Our Byways micro-grant program, to help support local conservation and beautification programs that will be amplified by grassroots volunteers. Find out how you can get involved at NSBFoundation.com, where you can join, volunteer or donate today!

“America’s Byways are roads that take you to the very heart and soul of America, connecting us to this country’s beauty, history and culture,” said National Scenic Byway Foundation president Chris Sieverdes. “Whether you’re looking for a bit of nostalgia on Historic Route 66 or culturally relevant exploration by touring the Selma to Montgomery March Byway, the collection has a road that’s sure to stir your soul. As the national voice of scenic byways and roads, we’re excited to partner with Toyota and look forward to working with them to preserve the grand drives that are part of our nation’s automotive heritage.”

If you’re searching for great road trip ideas, visit TravelByways.com to scout routes all over the country. Just click on the states that interest you and you’ll find myriad choices to begin the trip of a lifetime. Now all you have to do is pack!