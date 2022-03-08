Discover Themed Family Fun

(Family Features) Families looking for a kid-friendly adventure may want to leave room in the suitcase for some muddy puddle rainboots at a theme park ideal for little ones of all abilities.

Featuring six rides, six themed playscapes, a colorful splash pad and plenty of interactive experiences, the Peppa Pig Theme Park in Winter Haven, Florida, offers exciting adventures for guests. The park is a Certified Autism Center and a comprehensive sensory guide is available to help make families aware of the services and accessibility options available.

The park’s marquee water play attraction, Muddy Puddles Splash Pad, allows little ones to splish-splash around spouting fountains, slides and other watery surprises, including special water play elements guests of all abilities can enjoy.

Designed for families to ride together, six unique rides offer plenty of options for fun, including:

Daddy Pig’s Roller Coaster: Take a ride with Daddy Pig on an unforgettable adventure in his famous red car. It’s the perfect first roller coaster for brave “little piggies.”

Grampy Rabbit’s Dinosaur Adventure: Discover prehistoric surprises aboard a friendly dinosaur that takes you whizzing past smoking volcanoes and through prehistoric mountains.

Peppa Pig’s Balloon Ride: Soar in a hot air balloon while you enjoy views of the theme park from above on this family-friendly aerial carousel.

The fun keeps coming with other attractions and playscapes including multiple playgrounds, play structures and adventures such as:

George’s Fort: Explore the maze in Granny Pig’s Garden while trying to discover what is making that unusual noise.

Grandpa Pig’s Greenhouse: Climb, crawl and slide through this interactive outdoor playground.

Madame Gazelle’s Nature Trail: Work as a family to find clues and try to discover who left the tiny footprints.

Families can play free games at Fun Fair and even join Peppa and her family at Mr. Potato’s Showtime Arena for live entertainment. Take a break from the outdoor fun at the cinema and enjoy some favorite episodes featuring kids’ favorite characters.

Plan your visit at peppapigthemepark.com/florida.



SOURCE:

Peppa Pig Theme Park