DISCOVERING A “HISTORIC” MAIL-ORDER HOUSE

By Margaret E. Bobb

North Baltimore Ohio Area Historical Society

You’ve probably heard of Sears mail-order houses but did you know that mail-order house plan catalogs have existed since the 1850’s? We were recently surprised to learn from Architectural Historian Craig Bobby that the Historical Society house at 229 N. Main St. is a mail-order house which was designed by George F. Barber & Co. of Knoxville, TN. It was presumably built for Jefferson and Martha Richcreek sometime between 1894 and 1900, although the exact date has not yet been verified. As you might imagine the customer would choose a house plan from the Barber & Co. catalog, send the fee to purchase the plans and materials list and then wait for the plans to be delivered. A local builder would use the plans to construct the house. The cost to build this house, which was known as Design No. 56, was estimated by the architect to be … $2,400 to $2,700!

If you were searching for a house plan in 1894, the first year this plan appeared in a Barber catalog, this is the description of Design No. 56 you would have read:

“This house was recently erected in Knoxville, Tenn., and is highly satisfactory, both for convenience and general appearance. There is a handsome plate and stained glass window in parlor, which is 54 inches wide. The wide window in angle bay in hall is also an artistic feature where an oblique view is required. Plan No. 2 has a bed-room and bath-room on first floor, which will meet the approval of many.”

“Price of complete plans, with bill of materials–$32.50.”

George Barber marketed his house designs worldwide through mail-order catalogs. He was one of the most successful residential architects of the late Victorian era in the U.S. and his plans were used for houses in all 50 states. By the time his catalog business ended in 1908, Barber had sold over 20,000 plans. Some of Barber’s success came from his willingness to make modifications to his plans to suit the customer’s needs. In fact, his first catalog had a statement that read: “Write to us concerning any changes wanted in plans, and keep writing till you get what you want. Don’t be afraid of writing too often. We are not easily offended.”

Although some modifications were made to Design No. 56 for the Richcreek house, the floor plan as it appeared in the 1894 catalog is remarkably similar. The first change is that the entire plan was reversed, possibly because the house was being built so near the commercial building that already sat on the lot to the north. Some features that were included in the plans are no longer visible, may not have been included when the construction took place, or have been removed. Although there is a fireplace in the parlor in the original plans there is no fireplace today. This may be because the Richcreeks preferred to heat with stoves. Some features such as the sunburst on the small gable on the south side and attic windows on east and south sides are hidden under the aluminum siding.

Significant changes were made on the west side first floor (current kitchen) where the plans call for a porch on the north side and a bathroom on the south side. Again, the reason for these changes may have been the location of the commercial building. Interestingly, the room that we are calling the Dining Room, was intended to be a bedroom and the current rear entrance area was to have been a bathroom with access from the bedroom…. a very early ensuite bathroom! The back entrance was from the porch on the north side. The current downstairs bathroom was a pantry with direct access to the dining room (Bank Room). The current upstairs bathroom where the access to the attic is located was originally intended to be a “trunk room”.

Hopefully some day we will be able to discover if the two sets of pocket doors still exist in the Parlor walls. And, although we can’t restore the original features, we might be able recreate some of the other features that were once a part of Design No. 56!