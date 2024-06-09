North Baltimore, Ohio

June 9, 2024 2:48 am

Need A Chiropractor
TOP update from image Dec 2023
The District Update – Water Shed
Resize
Sept. 2023
Ol’ Jenny
June 2023 Left Rail
Size Update
Sept. 2023
Fiber Locator
Logo
OB You’re Expecting
Temporary
Logo & Info Aug 2023

Dish Out a New Take on Dessert

(Family Features) Summertime means plenty of grilling, giving you an opportunity to try this Grilled Banana Pound Cake Kabobs dessert recipe alongside your favorite entrees.

Find more grilling recipes at Culinary.net.

Watch video to see how to make this recipe!


Grilled Banana Pound Cake Kabobs

  • 1          loaf (10 3/4 ounces) frozen pound cake, thawed and cubed
  • 2          large bananas, cut into 1-inch slices
  • metal or soaked wooden skewers
  • 1/4       cup butter, melted
  • 2          tablespoons brown sugar
  • 1/2       teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/8       teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • ice cream
  • desired toppings
  1. Heat grill to medium heat.
  2. Alternately thread cake and bananas on skewers.
  3. In small bowl, mix butter, brown sugar, vanilla extract and cinnamon. Brush mixture over kabobs.
  4. Place kabobs on greased rack and grill for up to 1 minute, turning once.
  5. Serve with ice cream and desired toppings.


SOURCE:
Culinary.net

Resize
Size Update
Sept. 2023
Sept. 2023
Logo & Info Aug 2023
June 2023 Left Rail
Temporary
Breast Cancer Treatment Rail Ad
Fiber Locator
OB You’re Expecting
Logo
Briar Hill Health Update
Ol’ Jenny

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website