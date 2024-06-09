Dish Out a New Take on Dessert

(Family Features) Summertime means plenty of grilling, giving you an opportunity to try this Grilled Banana Pound Cake Kabobs dessert recipe alongside your favorite entrees.

Grilled Banana Pound Cake Kabobs

1 loaf (10 3/4 ounces) frozen pound cake, thawed and cubed

2 large bananas, cut into 1-inch slices

metal or soaked wooden skewers

1/4 cup butter, melted

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon

ice cream

desired toppings

Heat grill to medium heat. Alternately thread cake and bananas on skewers. In small bowl, mix butter, brown sugar, vanilla extract and cinnamon. Brush mixture over kabobs. Place kabobs on greased rack and grill for up to 1 minute, turning once. Serve with ice cream and desired toppings.



