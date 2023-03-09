Distribution First Half Manufactured Home Tax.  

Matthew Oestreich, Wood County Auditor, today announced the distribution of the year’s first half manufactured home tax.
In addition to these collected taxes, Wood County subdivisions will share in homestead and rollback reimbursements from the State of Ohio approximately $178,000. This money together with an equal second half reimbursement will be distributed following the August manufactured home settlement.
The Homestead Exemption is a benefit for those at least 65 years of age or permanently disabled persons with a maximum Ohio modified adjusted gross income of $36,100. There is also a Homestead Exemption with no income requirement for 100% or individually unemployable disabled veterans and for surviving spouses of first responders killed in the line of duty. All Homestead Exemption applicants must own their home and reside there as their principal place of residence. Mr. Oestreich urges those who think they might qualify to contact the auditor’s office at (419) 354-9173 or from Northern Wood County 1-866-860-4140, extension 9173.
There are 3,953 registered manufactured homes generating a tax of $829,916.
That tax is disbursed to the political subdivisions as follows:
WOOD COUNTY 30,076
HISTORICAL CENTER 640
BOARD OF DD 68,566
WC ALCOHOL DRUG ADDICTION MENTAL HEALTH
SERVICES 27,504
WOOD CO COMMITTEE ON AGING 11,076
PARK 10,353
JOB & FAMILY SERV 13,460
HEALTH DIST. 5,105
WAY LIBRARY 485
WC LIBRARY BOND 880
WC LIBRARY OPER 3,384
ROSSFORD PUB LIB 3,799
NO BALT LIBRARY 1,069
KAUBISCH LIBRARY 212
PEMBERVILLE LIB. 486
WAYNE LIBRARY 271
WESTON LIBRARY 642
TOWNSHIPS 123,994
MUNICIPALITIES 20,609
SCHOOLS 507,305
TOTALS 829,916
TOWNSHIPS MUNICIPALITIES
BLOOM 396 BAIRDSTOWN 98
CENTER 198 BLOOMDALE 82
FREEDOM 376 BOWLING GREEN 7,897
GRAND RAPIDS 702 BRADNER 270
HENRY 856 CYGNET 16
JACKSON 257 FOSTORIA 1,598
LAKE 24,978 GRAND RAPIDS 402
LIBERTY 1,183 HOYTVILLE 89
MILTON 363 JERRY CITY 36
MONTGOMERY 1,289 MILTON CENTER 112
PERRY 122 NORTH BALTIMORE 3,290
PERRYSBURG 80,743 NORTHWOOD 616
PLAIN 388 PEMBERVILLE 2
PORTAGE 199 PERRYSBURG 1,588
TROY 4,465 PORTAGE 15
WASHINGTON 77 RISINGSUN 43
WESTON 3,521 WALBRIDGE 2,409
NW WOOD EMS 808 WAYNE 145
CNTRL JOINT FI 766 WEST MILLGROVE 59
MID COUNTY EMS 710 WESTON 1,791
SOUTH EAST AMB DIST 1,597 SENECA CO HLTH 51
TOTALS 123,994 TOTALS 20,609
SCHOOLS
BOWLING GREEN CSD 49,875
EASTWOOD LSD 17,570
ELMWOOD LSD 7,041
FOSTORIA CSD 7,348
LAKE LSD 101,005
LAKOTA LSD 3,270
MCCOMB LSD 804
NORTH BALTIMORE LSD 23,420
NORTHWOOD LSD 17,204
OTSEGO LSD 17,157
PATRICK HENRY LSD 67
PERRYSBURG EVSD 20,770
ROSSFORD EVSD 206,796
FOUR COUNTY JVSD 7
PENTA COUNTY JVSD 34,495
VANGUARD VSD 476
TOTALS 507,305