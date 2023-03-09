Distribution First Half Manufactured Home Tax.  

Matthew Oestreich, Wood County Auditor, today announced the distribution of the year’s first half manufactured home tax.

In addition to these collected taxes, Wood County subdivisions will share in homestead and rollback reimbursements from the State of Ohio approximately $178,000. This money together with an equal second half reimbursement will be distributed following the August manufactured home settlement.

The Homestead Exemption is a benefit for those at least 65 years of age or permanently disabled persons with a maximum Ohio modified adjusted gross income of $36,100. There is also a Homestead Exemption with no income requirement for 100% or individually unemployable disabled veterans and for surviving spouses of first responders killed in the line of duty. All Homestead Exemption applicants must own their home and reside there as their principal place of residence. Mr. Oestreich urges those who think they might qualify to contact the auditor’s office at (419) 354-9173 or from Northern Wood County 1-866-860-4140, extension 9173.

There are 3,953 registered manufactured homes generating a tax of $829,916.

That tax is disbursed to the political subdivisions as follows:

WOOD COUNTY 30,076

HISTORICAL CENTER 640

BOARD OF DD 68,566

WC ALCOHOL DRUG ADDICTION MENTAL HEALTH

SERVICES 27,504

WOOD CO COMMITTEE ON AGING 11,076

PARK 10,353

JOB & FAMILY SERV 13,460

HEALTH DIST. 5,105

WAY LIBRARY 485

WC LIBRARY BOND 880

WC LIBRARY OPER 3,384

ROSSFORD PUB LIB 3,799

NO BALT LIBRARY 1,069

KAUBISCH LIBRARY 212

PEMBERVILLE LIB. 486

WAYNE LIBRARY 271

WESTON LIBRARY 642

TOWNSHIPS 123,994

MUNICIPALITIES 20,609

SCHOOLS 507,305

TOTALS 829,916

TOWNSHIPS MUNICIPALITIES

BLOOM 396 BAIRDSTOWN 98

CENTER 198 BLOOMDALE 82

FREEDOM 376 BOWLING GREEN 7,897

GRAND RAPIDS 702 BRADNER 270

HENRY 856 CYGNET 16

JACKSON 257 FOSTORIA 1,598

LAKE 24,978 GRAND RAPIDS 402

LIBERTY 1,183 HOYTVILLE 89

MILTON 363 JERRY CITY 36

MONTGOMERY 1,289 MILTON CENTER 112

PERRY 122 NORTH BALTIMORE 3,290

PERRYSBURG 80,743 NORTHWOOD 616

PLAIN 388 PEMBERVILLE 2

PORTAGE 199 PERRYSBURG 1,588

TROY 4,465 PORTAGE 15

WASHINGTON 77 RISINGSUN 43

WESTON 3,521 WALBRIDGE 2,409

NW WOOD EMS 808 WAYNE 145

CNTRL JOINT FI 766 WEST MILLGROVE 59

MID COUNTY EMS 710 WESTON 1,791

SOUTH EAST AMB DIST 1,597 SENECA CO HLTH 51

TOTALS 123,994 TOTALS 20,609

SCHOOLS

BOWLING GREEN CSD 49,875

EASTWOOD LSD 17,570

ELMWOOD LSD 7,041

FOSTORIA CSD 7,348

LAKE LSD 101,005

LAKOTA LSD 3,270

MCCOMB LSD 804

NORTH BALTIMORE LSD 23,420

NORTHWOOD LSD 17,204

OTSEGO LSD 17,157

PATRICK HENRY LSD 67

PERRYSBURG EVSD 20,770

ROSSFORD EVSD 206,796

FOUR COUNTY JVSD 7

PENTA COUNTY JVSD 34,495

VANGUARD VSD 476

TOTALS 507,305