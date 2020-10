Below you will find the District 8 Volleyball Award winners. Normally, there would be a District Senior All-Star Match. With the COVID restrictions, it was determined this was not in the best interest of the players this year. So instead, it was replaced with an Honorary Senior team this year.



Submitted by Cami Garman, District 8 President

Congratulations to North Baltimore’s Halie Inbody and the rest of the honored recipients!