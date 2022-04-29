District Awards Five W.A.T.E.R Grants to Elmwood Local Schools

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) today announced that five teachers from Elmwood Local Schools were awarded grant funding for educational programs focusing on water. Water And Environment Teacher Education Resources (WATER) grants assist local schools by providing direct funding to support educators in teaching about the importance of water resources. In 2022, The District will be providing over $5,100 to local schools to fund water-focused educational programs.

Last week, The District presented Katie Smith from Elmwood Middle School with a $500 grant to purchase water quality test kits for students in her environmental science class. Students will test water in the Portage River and water from their homes.

The District also presented Robin Reynolds, from Elmwood Middle School with a $500 W.A.T.E.R. grant which will be used to purchase books and materials for students in the career class to learn about jobs in the water and sewer industry.

Elmwood Middle School 5th grade social studies teacher Monica Arnold also received a $500 W.A.T.E.R. grant. Ms. Arnold will use the funds to purchase storage units to house construction kits used to build “Incan aqueducts”. The marble construction kits provide a hands-on construction tool to showcase how ancient cultures transported water.

Natalie Genson, an Intervention Specialist at Elmwood Middle School was awarded $500 to purchase water-related stress relievers, including stress balls with water, water beads, and lava lamps. The goal is to reduce stress for the increasing population of students with anxiety, depression, and trauma.

A $500 W.A.T.E.R. grant was also awarded to Rebecca Perry, 5th grade science teacher at Elmwood Middle School. Ms. Perry will use the funding to purchase Mini Sphero activity kits designed to teach STEM coding by completing challenges. Five of the challenges involve the importance of water flow in an ecosystem.

The District introduced the WATER grant program in December 2014. The idea began with a desire to give back to the schools and communities The District serves. The program creates educational awareness regarding the importance of water and the environment, and it supports The District’s mission of commitment to responsible environmental stewardship.

VIDEO OF ELMWOOD MIDDLE SCHOOL ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCE CLASS TEACHER KATIE SMITH

VIDEO OF ELMWOOD MIDDLE SCHOOL SOCIAL STUDIES CLASS TEACHER MONICA ARNOLD