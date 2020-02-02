District Awards Grants to Local School Districts

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) today announced the names of local schools that have been awarded grant funding for educational programs focusing on water resources. Water And Environment Teacher Education Resources (WATER) grants assist local schools by providing direct funding to support educators in teaching about the importance of water resources. In 2020, The District will be providing over $4,500 to local schools to fund water-focused educational programs. Grants will be awarded to the following schools:



Elmwood Middle School – $500 for aqueduct kits for 5th-grade social studies, $500 for water quality testing kits for 7th-grade science, $500 to 5th-grade science class for force mechanism troughs, $500 to purchase books and magazines for research in water sciences.

Eastwood High School – $500 for water quality testing kits for marine science class, and $500 for testing kits and waders to support existing stream monitoring programs in the College Credit Plus Program through the environmental science class.

Otsego High School – $500 for testing supplies and tools to research bacteria in a local creek.

Otsego Junior High School – $100 for waders for an educator to attend TMACOG’s Student Watershed Watch.

Otsego Kindergarten – $500 for rainwater collection barrels and collection bottles to teach small children the importance of water conservation.

Lake Middle School – $500 for a 7th-grade science project to research the use of algae as a biofuel.

Over the next several weeks, The District will formally present the grants to the educators. According to District President Jerry Greiner, “This is the largest year for our WATER grant program. We share in our educators’ enthusiasm for teaching students about taking care of our number one resource, water.”

The District introduced the WATER grant program in December 2014. The idea began with a desire to give back to the schools and communities The District serves, to create educational awareness regarding the importance of water and the environment, and to support The District’s mission of commitment to responsible environmental stewardship.