District Awards W.A.T.E.R Grant to BG Middle School

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) last week announced Bowling Green Christian Academy was awarded grant funding for educational programs focusing on water.



Water And Environment Teacher Education Resources (WATER) grants assist local schools by providing direct funding to support educators in teaching the importance of water resources. In 2022, The District will be providing over $5,100 to local schools to fund water-focused educational programs.

Last week, Brooke Hahn, member of The District Board of Trustees, presented science teachers Paula Williams and Kristi Krupp with a $500 WATER grant for BG Middle School’s 7th-grade science class. The grant will assist in purchasing the equipment used by the students to test water quality in local streams.

Over the next several weeks, The District will formally present the grants to the educators from Bowling Green, Bowling Green Christian, Eastwood, Elmwood, Otsego, and Perrysburg schools. According to District President Jerry Greiner, “This is the largest year for our WATER grant program. We share in our educators’ enthusiasm for teaching students about taking care of our number one resource, water.”

The District introduced the WATER grant program in December 2014. The idea began with a desire to give back to the schools and communities The District serves, to create educational awareness regarding the importance of water and the environment, and to support The District’s mission of commitment to responsible environmental stewardship.

VIDEO OF BOWLING GREEN MIDDLE SCHOOL GRANT PRESENTATION

