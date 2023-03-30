BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) announces the award of 10 grants valued at over $5000 to fund water-focused educational programs in local schools. The District’s WATER (Water And Environment Teacher Education Resources) grants provide direct funding to support educators in teaching about the significance of water resources in local schools. The District congratulates the following educators:

Eastwood High School – Keith Madaras & Eric Rutherford

Elmwood Middle School – Katie Smith, Ashley Kuehne, Rebecca Peery, Alyssa Reynolds, Robin Reynolds

Otsego High School – Bob Furlong

Patrick Henry – Angie Ballow

Rossford Schools – Rachel Hood

According to District President Jerry Greiner, “We are committed to ensuring our local schools have the resources they need to understand and protect their water supply. By investing in education and research, we empower our future leaders to create a more sustainable world for generations to come.”

The WATER grant program was introduced by The District in December 2014 as part of its mission to give back to the schools and communities it serves. The program seeks to create awareness about the importance of water and the environment and support responsible environmental stewardship.