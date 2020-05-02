NBX WaterShedsun
District Begins Pay It Forward Program

The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) continues to do everything possible to provide essential water and sewer services.  We realize the current crisis has not only impacted our health, but it also leaves many in our community with financial challenges. 

PAY IT FORWARD

The District and the Salvation Army are teaming up to help our neighbors in need during financial hardship.  The Pay It Forward Program is a dedicated fund to help those in our community get back on their feet following a crisis.  Pay It Forward uses generous donations from our customers to help one another with water and sewer bills during a financial emergency.  Donations are forwarded to the Salvation Army to assist people who need help paying their utility bill.

IF YOU CAN DONATE

The District has set up a specific fund dedicated to the Pay It Forward Program.  All donations stay within The District’s service area and are tax-deductible.   You can make a one-time donation, please make checks payable to Salvation Army/Pay It Forward.  You can also choose an amount to be paid monthly along with your District bill.

Just DOWNLOAD THE FORM HERE or contact us at 419-354-9090 Option 2 during regular business hours.

IF YOU NEED ASSISTANCE

Funds will be distributed by The Salvation Army.  You must meet certain guidelines to qualify.  For questions, contact your local Salvation Army office at 419-352-5918.

