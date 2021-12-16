District Board of Trustees Approves Rates and Budget for 2022

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District Board of Trustees passed the 2022 budget and approved a modest rate increase for 2022: a 2.2% increase in District water rates, and a 1.8% increase in District sewer rates during the scheduled board meeting on Thursday, December 9. The Board also approved a $30 million capital budget that includes $20 million in total water projects and $10 million invested into our wastewater network across The District’s five-county service area.

“The expected costs of providing water and sewer services reflect higher operating costs due to uncertainty within the supply chain, higher treatment costs from suppliers, the increased cost of customer data security, and sewer odor control in some areas.” according to Board Chairman, Mark Sheffer.

As far as budgeted projects for 2022, The District will complete the construction of a 1.5-million-gallon elevated water storage tank in Lake Township in Wood County. The tank will serve Walbridge, Rossford, parts of Northwood, and Lake, Troy, and Perrysburg townships in northern Wood County. The District will also construct two regional waterline connections. A new 8-mile waterline from Weston through the Village of McClure, and extending across the Maumee River will provide water service to McClure, Liberty Center, and surrounding areas in Henry County. Construction is scheduled to be complete in 2022. The District will also begin construction on an 8-mile regional waterline that will supply water from the Village of North Baltimore to the Village of McComb.

Maintaining The District’s wastewater infrastructure is always a priority. Major sewer projects include new pump stations at Ford Road in Perrysburg Township and at Willowbend in Middleton Township. Federal and state grant programs will assist The District in moving forward on construction for an Ohio EPA-ordered sanitary sewer system near Sugar Ridge in Middleton Township, in Wood County. This project will replace aging septic tanks. The District will also continue the rehabilitation of the sanitary sewer system in McComb.

The District serves more than 20,000 customers in five counties across Northwest Ohio. The District provides over 5.4 million gallons a day of clean drinking water and treats 850,000 gallons of wastewater daily to improve the water quality of our lakes and streams. The District started operations in 1994.

